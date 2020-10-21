Pedestrian dies after being hit by van on M8 near Bathgate
A 33-year-old pedestrian has died after being struck by a van on the M8 near Bathgate in West Lothian.
The incident involving a white Peugeot Boxer van happened on the eastbound carriageway - between junctions 4 and 3A - at about 18:20 on Tuesday.
Police and emergency services were called and the 33-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The road was closed for about seven hours to allow a full collision investigation to take place.
Sgt Andrew Trotter appealed to members of the public to come forward with any information about the accident.
He said: "The road would have been busy with other motorists at the time and I would ask if you witnessed the collision or have any information that you contact officers.
"I would also ask if you have any dashcam footage of the area that you come forward and speak to police."