Pedestrian killed in M8 accident near Bathgate is identified
A 33-year-old pedestrian who died after being struck by a van on the M8 has been identified.
Alan McDonald, from Glasgow, was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident near Bathgate in West Lothian at about 18:20 on Tuesday.
The road was closed for about seven hours and a police appeal for witnesses is still ongoing.
Sgt Andrew Trotter said they would continue to support Mr McDonald's family at a "difficult time".
"The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash continues and I would ask anyone who has any information that they get in contact with officers," he said.
"I would appeal to those who have possible dashcam footage of the area to come forward and speak to police."