Man guilty of murder outside Edinburgh City FC social club
- Published
A man who stabbed an electrician in the neck outside Edinburgh City FC's social club has been found guilty of murder.
A jury heard Paul Smith, 43, was driven by an "obsessive hatred" of his ex-wife's new partner.
A disturbance broke out when he went to the club where the man's family were enjoying a night out in July 2019.
But the High Court in Edinburgh was told when Andrew McCarron, 49, tried to stop the situation escalating, he was fatally wounded by Smith.
Smith admitted stabbing Mr McCarron but denied murdering him.
Months earlier Smith had broken up with his wife and she began dating another man called Jamie Bell.
Smith sent text messages to her threatening to attack her new boyfriend and started drinking heavily, the court heard.
On the night of the attack, he went to the social club on Lochend Road South to confront members of the Bell family.
When Mr McCarron, who was engaged to Jamie Bell's mother, tried to intervene, Smith stabbed him in the throat.
The jury - who were sitting remotely in a cinema because of Covid restrictions - were shown mobile phone footage of the attack.
Prosecution lawyer Lisa Gillespie said: "Paul Smith conceived an obsessive hatred of his ex wife's lover Jamie Bell. This gives us an indication of his state of mind."
She added: "There can hardly be a clearer example of a murderous attack than for somebody to target a vulnerable area of the body such as the neck where there are several major blood vessels."
Smith's lawyer said he should be convicted of the lesser charge of culpable homicide, but the jury found him guilty of murder.
The judge remanded Smith in custody ahead of a sentencing hearing next week.
Mr McCarron, who was originally from Birmingham, had worked as an electrician for Edinburgh property developer David Love.
After his death, Mr Love wrote on Facebook that he was a friend and a "true gentleman".