BBC News

Detectives solve Corstorphine Hill 'blood-stained' clothing mystery

Published
image captionPolice officers were present in the Corstorphine Hill area for most of Tuesday

Detectives have confirmed blood found on a piece of clothing on Corstorphine Hill in Edinburgh belonged to an animal.

A major search of the popular woodlands area was launched after a member of the public made the grim find at about 09:35 on Tuesday.

But scientists have since established the stain on the item was not human.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "No criminality is involved and our inquiries are now complete."

Related Topics

  • Corstorphine
  • Edinburgh

More on this story

  • Police investigate 'blood-stained' clothing at Corstorphine Hill in Edinburgh

    Published
    2 days ago