Detectives solve Corstorphine Hill 'blood-stained' clothing mystery
Detectives have confirmed blood found on a piece of clothing on Corstorphine Hill in Edinburgh belonged to an animal.
A major search of the popular woodlands area was launched after a member of the public made the grim find at about 09:35 on Tuesday.
But scientists have since established the stain on the item was not human.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "No criminality is involved and our inquiries are now complete."