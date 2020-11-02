Dog owner charged over Chihuahua death attack on Edinburgh beach
A man has been charged by police in connection with an incident where a dog died after being attacked by three dogs on an Edinburgh beach.
Helen Heaney, 49, was walking her two teacup Chihuahuas, Sky and Fudge, on Portobello Beach when the incident happened on 16 October.
The vet said Sky died from a massive heart attack due to the trauma.
A 50-year-old man has been reported to the procurator fiscal. It is understood his dogs have been rehomed separately.