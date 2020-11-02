Cyclist in Edinburgh in 'serious collision' with lorry
A cyclist has been involved in a "serious collision" with a lorry in Edinburgh's Portobello area.
The accident occurred near the junction of Portobello High Street and Sir Harry Lauder Road at around 14:45 on Monday.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said officers remain at the scene and two ambulances were in attendance.
Sir Harry Lauder Road is currently closed in both directions, while Portobello High Street is closed at the junction with Aldi.
It has not yet been confirmed if there are any casualties.
Sir Harry Lauder Road is currently closed in both directions due to a road traffic collision.
Traffic from Seafield Road is being diverted to Craigentinny Avenue
Portobello High Street is closed at its junction with Aldi.#Edinburgh #roadclosures