Police appeal to identify body found on Longniddry beach
- Published
Police are appealing for help to identify a man found dead on a beach in East Lothian.
The body was discovered near Longniddry Golf Club on Wednesday morning.
Police Scotland said the death of the man, who is aged between 65 and 80 years old, was being treated as "unexplained", but is not believed to be suspicious.
The man had long grey hair and a full grey beard and was wearing a dark blue Sprayway jacket.
Det Sgt James Welsh said: "This is a tragic situation and despite a substantial effort by officers to ascertain the identity of the man, we still do not know who he is and we clearly want to let his family know what has happened.
"At this stage, we don't know how the man died, he may have fallen or taken unwell, however, it's imperative we establish exactly what has happened to him so we can notify his next of kin."
The officer said the man was about 5ft 5in to 5ft 8in and was wearing black jogging trousers and white Fred Perry trainers.
He had a set of house keys with a fob, as well as blue and black inhalers with him when he died.
Detectives are making inquiries across the country and searching the cases of outstanding missing people.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101.