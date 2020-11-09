Work starts on Scotland's first vertical distillery in Leith
By Angie Brown
BBC Scotland, Edinburgh and East reporter
- Published
Work has begun on Scotland's first vertical distillery.
Foundations have just been laid for The Port of Leith Distillery in Edinburgh, which will be able to produce up to one million bottles of single malt a year.
When it is complete, it will stand 131ft (40m) above the quayside, close to the Royal Yacht Britannia and with views to Edinburgh Castle from its top floor whisky bar.
The £12m distillery is due to open in 22, creating 50 jobs.
The project is the brainchild of friends, Patrick Fletcher and Ian Stirling.
Mr Stirling said: "The site is not big, around a third of an acre, but the location is phenomenal."
Architects at Threesixty Architecture in Glasgow designed the distillery so it could be built upwards to fit into the small space.
The distillery is supporting more than 30 jobs during construction.