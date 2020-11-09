'Cheaper' to carry on with Edinburgh tram extension, says report
The financial impact of cancelling the Edinburgh tram extension would be greater than allowing it to continue, a report has found.
City of Edinburgh Council has been reviewing the project in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The 4.7km (3.9 mile) extension remains within its £207m budget despite construction being paused for a period earlier this year.
It is still due to be built between Leith and Newhaven by spring 2023.
Lesley Macinnes, City of Edinburgh Council's transport convener, said: "It's clear that the events of this year have had an unprecedented impact on the way we travel and that we'll continue to feel the effects for the foreseeable future.
"In light of this, it's essential that we assess the potential economic and financial impacts on such a significant transport infrastructure scheme."
She added: "The delivery of this project is essential for the capital's green recovery, providing sustainable, low-carbon travel to one of the city's most densely populated areas.
"We now have reason to be cautiously optimistic as we progress with construction."
Work on the tram line was put on hold between March and June due to the pandemic but an assessment found it could still be delivered within the £207.3m budget.
On Thursday, councillors will consider the final business case and vote on whether to continue with the project.