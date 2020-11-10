Covid: Edinburgh's Christmas market be held virtually
- Published
Edinburgh's Christmas market will go online this year with hundreds of shops, gift-makers and food and drink producers being offered the chance to sign up.
It is hoped the virtual shop window will let businesses showcase their products to a large volume of people.
It comes after the annual Christmas market in Princes Street Gardens was cancelled due to coronavirus.
Last year, 2.6 million people visited the market in Princes Street Gardens.
The free online market will also be on social media channels.
In recent years, the market - run by Underbelly - has been worth more than £110m to the Christmas festival in the city.
Usually held on the Mound and in Princes Street Gardens, the organisers were criticised last year for expanding into a much bigger area of the gardens and for not having planning permission secured before it opened.
Ruth Fisher, Underbelly producer of Edinburgh's Christmas, said: "Edinburgh's Christmas is a hugely important event for the city and this year's digital programme has been designed to put Edinburgh's residents and businesses first.
"The new Christmas Neighbourhood Market is designed to shine a spotlight on the wealth of products and produce that we have here in Edinburgh and encourage residents to shop locally this Christmas."
Edinburgh's Lord Provost Frank Ross said: "The festive season is a very special time for our city and our communities and, as Edinburgh's Christmas goes digital this year, our residents and local businesses will be at the heart of it all."
Santa Claus will also read a bedtime story on the site every night of Advent.
Organisers are calling for writers to submit stories they have written for the nightly event.