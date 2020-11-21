Man arrested after seriously injured toddler dies in Edinburgh
- Published
A two-year-old child has died after being found seriously injured in Edinburgh.
Emergency services were called to a property in the Muirhouse area of the city at about 09:30 on Saturday morning. The boy died at the scene shortly after.
Police have confirmed a 40-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.
Officers called for anyone who may have information to contact them.
Ch Insp David Happs, from Drylaw Police Station, said: "Inquiries are at an early stage and ongoing.
"We understand an incident such as this can cause distress and alarm to the local community. There will be a continued police presence in the area as we conduct enquiries."