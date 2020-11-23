Covid in Scotland: Midlothian to remain in level three restrictions
- Published
Plans to move Midlothian from level three to level two of the Covid restrictions have been postponed due to an increase in case numbers.
Last week, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon indicated that Midlothian and East Lothian could see an easing in protection levels on Tuesday.
However, on Monday evening she confirmed that only East Lothian would be moving to level two.
Midlothian's council leader said the news was "absolutely devastating".
Derek Milligan told BBC Scotland's Drivetime programme: "It is just not the way to do business at all and quite frankly we have got dozens, if not hundreds of small businesses, [also] large businesses that have placed massive orders for stock. Some of that stock is perishable and will be no good to them at all.
"The feedback I am getting from the local licensing trade is that this is just something that they [Scottish government] didn't need to do."
Mr Milligan added that he wanted to look at the data more closely and understand the reasoning behind the decision to keep Midlothian in the higher level while allowing East Lothian to drop down.
"How can it be that six days ago the first minister can stand on national TV and tell everyone that Midlothian is moving down to tier two and then today [Monday] that that can't happen?," he said.
Ms Sturgeon said: "I know this will be disappointing for people in Midlothian, however, it is better than moving down a level only to possibly have to move back up again in a week's time.
"We were clear that moving Midlothian to level two was dependent on current positive trends in this area continuing. But unfortunately, over the last week we have seen an increase in case numbers and test positivity rates in Midlothian.
"We will continue to monitor the position in Midlothian and work together with the council on its plans for ensuring that a move down is sustainable when the time is right."