Death of two-year-old in Edinburgh 'suspicious'
Detectives have named a two-year-old boy who died in suspicious circumstances in Edinburgh.
Lucasz Czapla was found with serious injuries after the alarm was raised in the Muirhouse area at about 09:30 on Saturday.
He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.
On Monday Lucasz Czapla, 40, appeared before Edinburgh Sheriff Court charged with assault following the toddler's death.
Mr Czapla was also charged with driving over the alcohol limit, dangerous driving and failing to stop a vehicle.
He made no plea and was remanded in custody.
Police Scotland have since confirmed the death is being treated as suspicious following a post-mortem examination.
A force spokeswoman said inquires were ongoing.