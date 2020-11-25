BBC News

Firefighters called to machinery blaze at Leith docks

Firefighters have been tackling a fire in a large machine at a site in Edinburgh's Leith docks.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SRFRS) said it was alerted to the blaze at Bredero House in the Imperial Docks just before 12:20.

A large plume of smoke could be seen and four appliances were sent to the scene.

Forth Ports said the fire had broken out in the engine bay of a piece of machinery in a storage yard.

It said no-one was hurt.

Police Scotland said it was aware of the incident but not involved.

