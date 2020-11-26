Glenrothes remains: Face reconstructed in bid to identify dead man
- Published
Police have released a facial reconstruction of a man whose remains were found at an industrial estate in Fife.
The remains were found at a site in Whitehill Road, Glenrothes, on Sunday 27 September but police have been unable to identify him.
Forensic work has indicated that he was at least 35 - probably much older - about 5ft 8in, of slight build.
He had lost a number of teeth and had a surgical plate fixed to his left ankle.
It is believed this surgery took place some time between late 1998 and early 1999 in one of three possible areas.
Police have established that plates bearing the batch number were acquired in the UK by hospitals in Fife, Sheffield and Ashford, Kent, in December 1998.
Officers sought specialist assistance for a facial reconstruction to be carried out and they now hope that someone may recognise the man and help find out what happened to him.
Senior investigating officer Det Ch Insp Kevin Houliston said: "Missing person reports across the UK have been checked and inquiries made with health authorities in relation to the surgical plate without success to this point.
"The work done by Face Lab at Liverpool John Moores University has provided us with a representation of the man's face based on details from the remains that were found.
"I hope that people will take a look and see if they recognise this man whose remains have been on the estate for a period of time. We want to be able to reunite him with his family and also find out what happened to him."
He added: "There are a number of distinguishing features, including the fact that he had a fractured left ankle with a surgical metal plate, and missing teeth.
"If the face, or any of the details that are mentioned today, jogs anyone's memory then please get in touch with Police Scotland."