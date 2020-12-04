Disruption after 'thundersnow' hits Scotland
Police Scotland has reassured residents in Edinburgh after hundreds of people reported being woken by the sound of explosions.
However, police said that what people were actually hearing was the phenomenon known as "thundersnow".
Two "extraordinarily loud" thunder claps were heard over the capital just before 05:00.
The snow has also caused disruption across many areas, including the closure of the Queensferry Crossing.
Some residents in Midlothian, including in Penicuik and Loanhead, reported what they thought was a bomb exploding or a building collapse.
The sound, which is created when thunder and lightning combine with a heavy snowstorm, also caused dozens of car alarms to go off.
We have have received a number of calls regarding people concerned about explosions heard. Please do not be alarmed, we are currently experiencing thunder and lightning. 🌩️⚡❄️ pic.twitter.com/YyZ9rbBadr— Police Scotland Control Rooms (@polscotcontrol) December 4, 2020
After receiving a number of calls, Police Scotland took to Twitter to reassure residents that there was no need to be alarmed.
"We have received a number of calls regarding people concerned about explosions heard.
"Please do not be alarmed, we are currently experiencing thunder and lightning," a tweet from their control room said.
Many people took to social media to describe the noises they heard.
Dr Bryony Coombs tweeted: "Good morning to everyone in Edinburgh who woke in the middle of the night to huge crashes of thunder, lightning and snow."
And Edinpotter63 tweeted: "Good morning from snowy Edinburgh. Woken up at 04:40 by thundersnow!".
The noise was also heard in Fife, with Leanne Duffy tweeting that it was "crazy" to hear the phenomenon.
Travel disruption
The snowfall has also caused issues on the area's roads, with the Queensferry Crossing closed in both directions because of falling ice and snow. Travellers are being urged to find alternative routes.
Chris Tracey, of BEAR Scotland, said: "We are constantly monitoring the structure in real time using a bespoke system of weather sensors on the towers and deck of the Queensferry Crossing."
He added that the bridge would be reopened as soon as it was safe.
It comes after temperatures plummeted to -9.6C in Altnaharra in the Highlands.
Over a dozen schools have been closed in the Highlands and Moray due to the wintry weather.
ScotRail also warned that train journeys across multiple routes were facing "significant disruption", and asked passengers to check their plans before setting off.
In the North East, police warned of dangerous driving conditions on the A93 and the B993.
And in Ayrshire, officers urged people to take extra care on the roads because of the snow.
Also in the east of the country, the A70 Lanark Road West, just after Balerno, was closed after an articulated lorry got stuck due to the weather.
Weather warning
⚠️ Yellow Warning updated ⚠️— Met Office (@metoffice) December 3, 2020
Snow across parts of Scotland
Today 2200 – Friday 0900
Updated to extend warning westwards across Scotland
Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs
Stay #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/FSnHrK2RTY
The Met Office has issued yellow warnings of snow for much of the country, which are valid until 09:00 on Friday.
It states: "The bulk of snow accumulations will be over hills and mountains. 2-5cm of snow is possible above 150m, with transient sleet/snow at lower elevations.
"Steadily increasing amounts are likely at higher levels; perhaps as much as 10-20cm above 400m, significantly affecting higher transport routes for a time before it turns to rain."
