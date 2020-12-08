Gabrielle Friel: Man on trial over Edinburgh terrorism charges
- Published
A man has gone on trial accused of preparing to commit an act of terrorism in Edinburgh.
Prosecutors allege Gabrielle Friel was in possession of a crossbow, 15 crossbow arrows, a machete and a ballistic vest in the city last year.
The 22-year-old is accused of expressing a desire to carry out a "spree killing mass murder."
It is alleged he expressed an affinity with a mass murderer who was motivated by Incels - "involuntary celebates".
The prosecution has given notice that it may lead evidence that Friel struck a police officer with a knife to his injury and to the danger of his life in Edinburgh between 2017 and 2018.
Friel has pled not guilty to the charges at the High Court in Edinburgh.