Covid in Scotland: Deaths at Dunfermline care home
NHS Fife has confirmed that a number of people with Covid-19 have died at a care home in Dunfermline.
Canmore Lodge Care Home has 67 positive cases - 35 residents and 32 members of staff.
NHS Fife has not revealed how many people have died but said it was fewer than five.
The board's deputy director of public health, Dr Esther Curnock, said: "Our thoughts are very much with their families' and loved ones."
She added: "We are working alongside our colleagues in the Fife Health and Social Care Partnership and Fife Council's environmental health service to support the managers of the care home to try and prevent further transmission of the virus, and ensure that the standard of care for all residents is maintained."