Gabrielle Friel: Terror accused says mass killing research was fantasy
A man on trial charged with terrorism offences has said he is "addicted" to the topic of mass killing but denied wanting to cause such an event.
Gabrielle Friel, 22, told a jury mass shooting was a "fantasy" for him and he had empathy for incel mass murderer Elliot Rodger.
But he said he was not an incel (involuntary celibate) - and described killers as "evil".
Mr Friel denies charges of intending to commit acts of terrorism.
He also denies expressing a "desire to carry out a spree killing mass murder".
Prosecutors have alleged that Mr Friel planned to carry out such an attack, and was inspired by incel, an online subculture said to encourage violence against women.
He is accused of having a crossbow, scope, crossbow arrows, a machete and a ballistic vest at various locations in Edinburgh between 1 June and 16 August last year.
He is also accused of preparing for terrorist acts by conducting online research on spree killings, particularly those expressing motivation from or affiliation with incels.
'Like an addiction'
Mr Friel gave evidence in his own defence on the fourth day of his trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.
He said he became interested in mass shootings when in high school, where he was badly bullied, adding: "I can't seem to get out from it. It's like an addiction, basically."
Mr Friel said he wanted to draw attention to himself but denied intending to carry out an actual attack.
"If only I can show the whole world how I feel, my pain. I would do this kind of stuff but I wouldn't do it in real life," he said.
Mr Friel said he bought weapons including a crossbow, bolts and a machete, as well as body armour, in summer 2019 as he wanted to provoke police to shoot him.
He denied the plan was connected to any ideology or that it was "for incel".
"I can't handle these violent fantasies in my mind. My life sucks basically. I was really depressed," he said.
He said he did not hate women and denied incel ideology represented him.
Asked by advocate depute Richard Goddard QC why he had reportedly told a psychiatrist he wanted to cause a mass shooting, Mr Friel replied: "That's kind of my fantasy."
But he added: "I wasn't going to cause one" and told the jury: "I never wanted to cause a mass shooting. Never."
Mass killers 'evil'
Mr Goddard questioned Mr Friel's many online searches for mass killings, including the 1999 Columbine massacre in Colorado, USA.
He asked why Mr Friel searched for a duffel bag and black trench coats similar to those used by the Columbine killers.
Mr Friel replied it was for "research purposes" and denied acting in a "copycat manner", saying: "I don't admire these guys. I know what they're doing is wrong."
Questioned about Rodger - who killed six people - he said he "feel(s) for the guy", adding: "I know how unfair his life was, I totally understand how he was feeling."
But he said there was nothing to admire about Rodger or other mass killers, saying they were "evil".
The court was told that Mr Friel had pleaded guilty in June 2018 to stabbing a police officer at Edinburgh College's Granton campus the previous year, endangering his life. He was sentenced to 300 hours of community service.
Mr Friel claimed his motivation for taking knives into the college and stabbing the officer was that he wanted police to kill him.
The trail continues.
