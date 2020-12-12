Queensferry Crossing and Forth Road Bridge to close for emergency drill
- Published
The Queensferry Crossing and Forth Road Bridge are to be closed to traffic for an emergency drill to take place.
The routes connecting Edinburgh and Fife will close from 22:00 on Saturday until 08:00 on Sunday.
All traffic will be diverted via the Kincardine Bridge.
Bear Scotland said the closure was to test protocol for implementing an emergency diversion via the Forth Road Bridge in the event that the Queensferry Crossing has to be closed.
It is estimated the closure will add 36 miles and 40 minutes to journeys.
Before the Crossing opened in August 2017, its designers said it would not be closed by high winds.
However it was shut in February after freezing weather resulted ice falling from the cables damaging eight vehicles.
Key facts
£1.35bnbuild cost
2.7km span over Firth of Forth
207metres high
37,000km of cabling
24mvehicle journeys a year
Road users are being advised to plan ahead and allow extra time if they intend on travelling between the hours of 22:00 on Saturday and 08:00 on Sunday.
Chris Tracey, BEAR Scotland's south east unit bridges manager, said: "The purpose of this closure is to test how long it will take to implement an emergency diversion via the Forth Road Bridge in the event that the Queensferry Crossing has to be closed to traffic.
"This is a complex process involving removing roadside barriers and laying a large number of cones and signs, so we need to carry out a trial in order to measure precisely how long it will take and refine our procedures. This will allow us to implement a diversion as quickly and efficiently as possible when required.
"It has always been our intention to use the Forth Road Bridge as an emergency diversion route once its full capacity is available. We've been working with Police Scotland and our traffic management contractors to plan this test for some time."
Mr Tracey said ongoing work to replace the main expansion joints on the Forth Road Bridge meant the Forth Road Bridge was not yet available as an emergency diversion route, however work on the southbound carriageway was expected to be completed within the next few weeks.