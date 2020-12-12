Covid in Scotland: Deaths reported in Glenrothes care home outbreak
- Published
A number of residents at a Fife care home have died following an outbreak of Covid-19.
NHS Fife confirmed 26 residents and 22 staff tested positive for the virus at Lomond Court Care Home in Glenrothes, which is now closed to visitors and new admissions.
The health board have yet to say how many people have died in the outbreak, but said it was less than five.
A spokesperson said: "Our thoughts are with the bereaved at this time."
Local health teams said they were working with the council's environmental health service to support the care home and "reduce further transmission of the virus".
NHS Fife has urged anyone experiencing Covid symptoms to immediately self isolate and book a test.
It is the latest outbreak to affect a care home in the area after NHS Fife confirmed a number of deaths at Canmore Lodge Care Home in Dunfermline earlier this week.