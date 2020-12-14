BBC News

Covid in Scotland: Six deaths confirmed at Dunfermline care home

NHS Fife has confirmed that six people with Covid-19 have died at a care home in Dunfermline.

A total of 44 residents and 58 members of staff have tested positive at Canmore Lodge Care Home.

Speaking about the deaths, an NHS Fife statement said: "Our thoughts are with their families and loved ones at this time."

It was revealed on Friday that a number of residents at Lomond Court Care Home in Glenrothes had also died.

NHS Fife confirmed 26 residents and 22 staff had tested positive for the virus there.

