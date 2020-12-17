Midlothian nursing home could close after inspection concerns
- Published
A nursing home could be forced to close because of "serious and significant concerns" about its quality of care.
The Care Inspectorate has submitted an application to cancel the registration of Thornlea Nursing Home in Loanhead, Midlothian.
This follows an inspection of the home by the care standards watchdog.
If the application to the courts is successful then new care arrangements will be put in place for the home's residents.
The application is expected to be heard at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on 22 December.
A spokesman for the Care Inspectorate said an inspection had "identified serious and significant concerns about the quality of care experienced by residents at Thornlea Nursing Home".
He added: "We understand this is a difficult and distressing time for residents, their loved ones and staff at the home.
"However, our first priority is always the health and wellbeing of residents.
"We are working closely with partners, including Midlothian Health and Social Care Partnership and the Scottish government, to ensure that residents experience appropriate care during this difficult time."
Thornlea has capacity for about 30 residents.