Author Alexander McCall Smith to receive Edinburgh Award
- Published
Edinburgh author Alexander McCall Smith is to receive a prestigious award from his home city.
The No. 1 Ladies' Detective Agency writer has been named as the 2020 winner of the Edinburgh Award.
The City of Edinburgh Council said it was in recognition of his writing success, legal career and academic work.
He will get an engraved Loving Cup from the Lord Provost and his handprints set in stone at the city chambers.
Emeritus Professor of Medical Law at the University of Edinburgh, Mr McCall Smith is also well known for The Sunday Philosophy Club and 44 Scotland Street book series, the latter of which is set in the heart of Edinburgh's New Town.
His books are published in 47 languages.
He will become the 14th person to receive the award, following in the footsteps of last year's recipient Ann Budge (2019) and fellow writers Ian Rankin OBE (2007) and JK Rowling OBE (2008), as well as fellow academics Professor Peter Higgs (2011) and Sir Timothy O'Shea (2017).
Mr McCall Smith said: "I am immensely honoured by this award.
"The people who really deserve it, though, are those who have helped me in my work: the publishers, editors, and bookshop staff who help get the printed word out about this wonderful city."
Lord Provost Frank Ross said: "Through his wonderfully charming and engaging writing Alexander McCall Smith has done much to promote Edinburgh across the world."