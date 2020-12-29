Images of new Edinburgh whisky visitor attraction unveiled
Images of how a major new whisky visitor attraction in Edinburgh will look have been revealed.
Johnnie Walker Princes Street, located in the former House of Fraser building in the centre of the city, is due to open in the summer of 2021.
The visitor attraction is part of Diageo's £150m investment in the Johnnie Walker brand.
It will also feature bars, dining areas, tasting rooms and live performance areas.
The attraction has been designed by BRC Imagination Arts, which has also worked on the Guinness Storehouse, NASA Kennedy Space Centre, and the Museum of Liverpool.