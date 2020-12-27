£1.8m lottery winner in West Lothian still to claim cash
The holder of a £1.8m EuroMillions lottery prize has still to claim their winnings.
Players are being urged to check their tickets after one that was bought in West Lothian scooped the sum in the 11 December draw.
The ticket, which matched the five main numbers and one lucky star number, is worth a total of £1,886,380.
If no-one comes forward to claim the winning ticket the money will go to good causes.
Camelot's Andy Carter, a senior winners' advisor at The National Lottery, said the ticket holder has until 9 June next year to claim their prize.
He said: "We're desperate to find this mystery ticket holder and unite them with their winnings.
"We're urging everyone who bought a ticket in this area to check their old EuroMillions tickets again or look anywhere a missing ticket could be hiding."