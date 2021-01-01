Couples celebrate arrival of Scotland's first 2021 babies
An Edinburgh couple have celebrated the arrival of 2021 with the birth of one of Scotland's first new year babies.
Isabelle Ailsa Paton was born in Simpson's Centre for Reproductive Health at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh at 00:54.
The first-footer for parents Jennifer and Richard Paton, from Ratho, weighed 6lb 8.5oz (2.96kg).
Her father said: "Absolutely delighted with our little Isabelle. Couldn't ask for a better start to 2021.
"We are very grateful for all the amazing staff in the Royal Infirmary, they were fantastic."
Elsewhere, Lauren Docherty, 27, gave birth to the first baby to be born in Glasgow on New Year's Day.
Finn was born at 01:58am at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital weighing 8lb 3oz (3.7kg).
Ms Docherty and her partner Brad Girvan, 28, live in the west side of the city.
Another early arrival was baby Ivy - born at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert at 06:18.
Weighing in at 7lb 15oz (3.6kg) she provided a perfect start to the new year for parents Jade Burns and Billy McKnight from Falkirk.
