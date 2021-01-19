Body of man found beside burnt out motorbike in Midlothian
- Published
A body of a man has been discovered in Midlothian close to a burnt out motorbike.
The body was found in woodland near the village of Cousland on Sunday morning, after police received a report of the fire.
The death is being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing to formally identify the body.
A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an assault as part of the police investigation.
He is due in Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday.
Det Ch Insp Bryan Burns, of Lothian and Borders, said: "We are carrying out extensive inquiries to establish exactly what has happened prior to the man being found dead.
"He was found on a path in woodland to the west of Cousland where it runs under the A68 road, which we know is regularly used by locals.
Police are appealing to anyone who may have seen a fire or heard any activity in the area overnight to contact them.
Det Burns added: "We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have been driving in the area around Cousland or on the A68 who may have seen the fire or who may have dashcam footage."