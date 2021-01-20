Murder accused 'posed as postman before killing OAP'
A man has denied murdering a 79-year-old woman after posing as a postman to gain entry to her Edinburgh home.
Martin Stewart is charged with killing Margaret Grant at the flat in Restalrig Circus on 24 January 2020.
Prosecutors allege he pretended he had a parcel to deliver, in order to get into her home.
The 40-year-old pleaded not guilty when he appeared via video link at the High Court in Glasgow. No trial date has yet been set.
Prosecutors allege that once inside the flat, he demanded cash, pulled a panic alarm from Ms Grant's neck, threatened and pushed the pensioner - and ransacked her home.
He is accused of stealing money, jewellery and the panic alarm.
Mr Stewart faces 13 other charges including claims he had robbed Ms Grant previously.
The indictment states he turned up to the flat "under the pretence of a lawful purpose" on various occasions between 5 October 2016 and 31 December 2017.
Among other charges it is alleged he targeted other Edinburgh pensioners, either stealing from them or planning to commit theft.