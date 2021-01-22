Covid in Scotland: Digital teaching extended at Edinburgh University
- Published
The University of Edinburgh has confirmed teaching and assessments for undergraduates will remain digital for the rest of the academic year.
There will be a small number of exceptions for students in "very specific" degree programmes.
The teaching block in the second semester ends on 2 April before a break, revision week and then exams.
The announcement means that there will now be no mass return of students to campus until September at the earliest.
The university said the move followed guidance from the Scottish government aimed at containing the spread of Covid-19.
For postgraduate students the vast majority of all learning and teaching will remain online until at least the end of February, when the position will be reviewed.
Last autumn the return of students to campuses across the country was blamed for a spike in virus cases.
Prof Colm Harmon, vice-principal students, said: "The university has taken this difficult decision with the best of intentions - to assist the NHS and keep all of our communities safe at what is a time of national crisis.
"In taking this decision now, the university hopes to provide as much certainty as possible so that students can plan for the rest of the semester."
Among the measures put in place to support online learning is a new library service called Scan & Deliver.
It enables staff and students to request copies of printed materials, held by the library, to be sent to them electronically.