BBC News

Louise Tiffney: Sean Flynn denies murdering his mother

Published
image captionLouise Tiffney went missing in Edinburgh in 2002

A man has denied murdering his mother 18 years ago in a flat in the centre of Edinburgh.

Sean Flynn, 37, is also accused of trying to defeat the ends of justice by leaving Louise Tiffney's body in a wood in East Lothian.

Details of the charges against Mr Flynn were revealed in a procedural hearing at the High Court in Glasgow.

The 37-year-old lives in Berlin and was unable to attend because of the current travel restrictions.

He is accused of murdering his mother in May 2002 at a flat in Dean Village in Edinburgh.

The prosecution alleges he placed her body in the boot of a car, drove to East Lothian and left her in a wooded area near Gosford House.

A further hearing on the case will be held in March.

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.