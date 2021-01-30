Two lorry drivers seriously injured in Fife collision
Two lorry drivers have been seriously injured after their HGVs collided on the A91 in Fife.
The crash happened between Auchtermuchty and the B937 at Birnie Loch at about 07:50.
Both drivers, aged 34 and 49, who were the sole occupants of each vehicle, were taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital with serious injuries.
The road was closed to allow an investigation to be carried out at the scene.
Appealing for witnesses, Sgt Colin Morrison said: "This was a serious crash which has resulted in two men being taken to hospital with severe injuries.
"Our inquiries into the cause of the collision are continuing and I would urge anyone who saw what happened, and has not yet spoken to officers, to come forward.
"I would also ask motorists who were using the A91 this morning and may have been recording via dashcam devices to check their systems and provide any relevant footage to us as soon as possible."