Man accused of Calton Hill sexual assault and death of teenager
A man has been accused of sexually assaulting and killing a 15-year-old girl.
Ewan Fulton, 20, allegedly attacked Mhari O'Neill at Edinburgh's Calton Hill in December 2018.
The charge claims he compressed the teenager's neck and threw her to the ground, resulting in "blunt force trauma" to her head and body.
Prosecutors also stated that Fulton gave her alcohol and a drug called Fluoxetine.
The teenager allegedly became "incapable of looking after herself".
It was claimed Fulton knew the condition she was in, but left her partially undressed "in a remote and exposed location".
Mhari O'Neill is believed to have died at Calton Hill on 7 or 8 December 2018.
Fulton, of Livingston, West Lothian, was also accused of sexually assaulting four other teenage girls between November 2017 and February 2019.
Fulton, who denied the charges, had his attendance excused during a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow on Monday.
His QC Shelagh McCall said: "This is a somewhat complicated case in relation to the culpable homicide charge in particular."
Lady Stacey adjourned the case until next month. Bail for Fulton was continued.