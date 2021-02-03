Three men charged over fatal five-vehicle crash in Bathgate
Three people have been charged in connection with a five-vehicle crash in West Lothian in which a woman died.
Three cars and two motorbikes were involved in the collision on the A7066 in Bathgate at about 16:30 on 6 July last year.
Fiona Reid, 37, from Seafield, West Lothian, who was driving one of the cars, later died in hospital.
Three men, aged 35, 38 and 39, have now been charged and are due to be reported to the procurator fiscal.
Her family described her as "a beautiful, caring woman who was loved by many".
