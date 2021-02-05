Kirkcaldy baby death driver jailed for three years
A driver who caused a crash in Fife that led to his passenger losing her baby has been jailed for three years.
Stephen Stennett had a head-on collision with a van near Kirkcaldy on 3 October 2018.
He admitted causing death by dangerous driving.
Stennett, 23, who had attempted an overtaking manoeuvre on the B9157, was also banned from the road for five years and three months.
His passenger Shannon Myers, 18, was 30 weeks pregnant and to have an emergency caesarean section due to her injuries. Her baby boy, Luke Myers, died 32 minutes later.
Judge Lady Stacey said: "This was tragic and as a result of your driving a young woman had to have her baby delivered and he died shortly afterwards.
"You, your family and friends know you have to live with that for the rest of your life."
Miss Myers suffered broken toes and a fractured arm in the crash.
A 15-year-old girl, who was also a passenger in the car, sustained a fractured spine, collarbone and sternum.
A 15-year-old male passenger suffered a fractured spine and eye bone as well as a minor head injury.
The van driver Ian Baker and his passengers - his wife Clara and 10-year-old daughter - escaped with minor injuries.
Shelagh McCall QC, defending, told the High Court in Glasgow that Stennett feels genuine remorse for the victims.
She said: "Only through momentary ill attention he failed to see the oncoming van and he takes full responsibility for the collision and for the death of Luke Myers and injuries to the others involved."