Firefighters battle West Lothian golf club blaze
Firefighters worked through the night to battle a "well-developed" blaze at a golf club in West Lothian.
Crews were called to Uphall Golf Club at 1.35am on Saturday.
Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said 10 appliances had been sent to tackle the fire.
A spokesman said: " We were alerted to reports of a building fire in Uphall, West Lothian. Operations control mobilised 10 fire appliances to the scene.
"Firefighters were met by a well-developed fire at Uphall Golf Club.
"Crews currently remain on the scene working to extinguish the fire. There are no reported casualties"