'Blackout' as power cut affects Edinburgh to the Scottish Borders
A large swathe of Edinburgh and the Scottish Borders was plunged into darkness following a power outage on Sunday night.
SP Energy Networks said about 88,000 homes experienced the power cut just after 21:00.
Households in the capital were affected, as well as properties as far south as West Linton and Cardrona.
The power cut, due to a fault on the transmission network, lasted for up to 45 minutes.
Crime writer Ian Rankin, who lives in Edinburgh, tweeted to say "40 minute power cut... and spent 35 minutes of those searching for a torch and finding fresh batteries."
Others tweeted they had no mobile phone signal and that the streets were "eerie" as street lights had switched off.
Louise Shanahan tweeted: "Creepy little blackout there... we're back on now in south Edinburgh. Very disconcerting having no comms at all."
A spokeswoman for SP Energy Networks said the scale of the outage was "highly unusual".
She added: "We're sorry for any inconvenience caused and thank everyone affected for their understanding while we worked to restore supplies."