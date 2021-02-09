Police probe report of gun being discharged in Midlothian
Police are investigating a report of a firearm being discharged in Midlothian.
The gunfire was reported in an area well used by walkers between the B6372 and the A703, near Gladhouse Reservoir, at about 14:30 on Monday.
Following the incident, a Silver Subaru Forester was seen driving off towards Gorebridge.
Police Scotland said they wanted to establish the circumstances of why the gun went off and appealed for dashcam footage.
Det Insp Debbie Duncan, of Police Scotland, said: "This is a popular area used by walkers, runners and dog walkers so I would ask anyone who was in this area on Monday to think back and consider whether they saw this silver car or noticed anything unusual or suspicious.
"In particular, I would like to appeal to motorists with dashcams to check their footage.
"It's possible your camera may have picked up images of this car either in the area or on its way to Gorebridge."