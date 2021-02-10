Edinburgh mum jailed for her part in rape of woman
A mum has been jailed for two and half years for the rape of a woman at Edinburgh flat with a male accomplice.
A judge rejected a plea to spare Kiara-Lee Gallacher a prison sentence and told her that the offence was so serious that custody was required.
Lord Braid placed the 24-year-old on the sex offenders' register for 10 years.
Gallacher's co-accused Dylan Williamson, 22, was jailed for six years.
Williamson was jailed for this attack and also the rape of another woman weeks earlier.
The High Court in Edinburgh heard that Williamson and Gallacher had raped the woman on 30 December 2018, at a flat in the city's Lochend area
The victim had told the court that Gallacher had encouraged Williamson during the assault.
'High risk'
Williamson was also jailed for the other attack in November 2018 at a flat in the city's Muirhouse area.
Lord Braid said: "You both appear as first offenders and have previously been of good character."
The judge said to Gallacher that the effect of the rape was "profound" for the victim, who he described as "extremely distressed".
Lord Braid pointed out that Williamson was assessed as posing a high risk.
He was ordered to be kept under supervision for three years after his release from prison and to be kept on the sex offenders' register indefinitely.