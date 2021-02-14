Timely restoration for Edinburgh romantic rendezvous
By Angie Brown
BBC Scotland, Edinburgh and East reporter
An Edinburgh landmark which for decades was a romantic meeting place for couples in the capital has been restored in time for Valentine's Day.
The cantilever clock, on the corner of Princes Street and Hope Street, was an ideal rendezvous point for couples meeting for a night out.
It is known locally as the "Binns Clock" after the former department store that first installed it in 1960.
The clock had fallen into disrepair over recent years.
But now it has been meticulously restored to its former glory by The Cumbria Clock Company as part of the Johnnie Walker Princes Street development.
They dismantled the clock to study its original mechanics and colours, including the hand painted Highland figures that march at the bottom to mark the hour and half hour, before rebuilding it.
They also repaired the musical mechanism which plays the traditional Scottish tunes "Caller Herrin" and "Scotland the Brave" every half an hour as the kilted figures march out of the clock.
In keeping with tradition, the Highland figures will emerge to the music every seven and 37 minutes past the hour.
The building the clock is attached to is currently being refurbished into the Johnnie Walker visitor attraction by Diageo.
Barbara Smith, managing director of Diageo's Scottish brand Homes, said: "The restoration of the clock has been a lovely part of our work at Johnnie Walker Princes Street.
"Its heritage and connection with the local community is so poignant, particularly now when people are desperately missing being able to meet and socialise together.
"We wanted to unveil the restored clock in time for Valentine's Day this year as a symbol of hope for the future, and we can't wait to see future generations meeting under the clock at Johnnie Walker Princes Street, before enjoying a wonderful day or night out in Scotland's capital city."
Mark Crangle, of the Cumbria Clock Company, which has also worked on Big Ben in London, said: "It has been a meticulous process restoring the clock to its original condition.
"We had to delicately strip back worn paintwork to source and match the clock's original colours and gold trimmings, and we spent a great amount of time on the speed and timings of the bells, tunes and pipers to ensure it all matched perfectly.
"Working on this restoration project has been such a privilege and I've really enjoyed hearing the stories of what the clock means to locals and how it's played a role in so many special memories.
"These stories really consolidate why we do what we do, and we can't wait for Edinburgh residents to now be able to enjoy the clock again in all its grandeur."
The restoration of the clock was co-funded by Parabola, the owners of the Johnnie Walker Princes Street building.
The Johnnie Walker Princes Street experience will tell the 200-year-old story of Scotch whisky across an eight-floor visitor attraction, which is due to open in summer 2021.
It will have rooftop bars, private dining areas, modern sensory tasting rooms, personalised tours and tasting, and live performance areas.