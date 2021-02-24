Man charged with murder of 'kind-hearted grandad' in Glenrothes
A man has been charged with the murder of a grandfather in Fife.
Thomas Adams, 65, was pronounced dead following a disturbance at a house on Uist Road in Glenrothes on Saturday at 19:10.
His family described him as a "kind-hearted and loving husband, father, father-in-law, grandad and brother who will be sorely missed by all of his family and many friends".
Dale Berwick, 29, appeared in court in connection with the murder on Monday.
Mr Berwick, from Buckhaven, made no plea at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court and was remanded in custody.
He faces charges of murder and assault, and another under the Police and Fire Reform (Scotland) Act 2012.
Det Insp Christopher Mill, of Police Scotland, said: "Our thoughts go out to the family and friends of Thomas.
"I would like to thank members of the local community for their assistance in this inquiry and to reassure them there is no threat to the wider public."