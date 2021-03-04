Robbers jailed for Edinburgh stun gun and stabbing attack
A man and woman who repeatedly fired a stun gun at a man and stabbed him near a cashpoint machine in Edinburgh have been jailed.
Dawn Cullen, 36, and Keith McCreadie, 36, attacked Christopher McLeod in Morvenside Close, Wester Hailes, on 7 October 2019.
Cullen was sentenced to five years in prison and McCreadie seven years.
The pair had denied assaulting and robbing Mr McLeod but were found guilty at the High Court in Edinburgh.
Mr McLeod was knocked to the ground, to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement, as the stun gun was fired at him before the robbers demanded money, his bank card and its PIN number.
Mr McLeod, then aged 26, had stab wounds in his back closed with staples in hospital.
The court heard last month that DNA from Cullen was found on a knife recovered by police from a nearby garden.
Sentence had been deferred for background reports.
'Egregious crimes'
Judge Lord Beckett said: "This was a serious example of an offence of assault to injury to robbery.
"For such a serious offence and to deter any other person from committing such egregious crimes, I must pass an appropriate sentence.
"There is no suitable alternative to custody."
The pair were accused of assaulting Mr McLeod while acting with another.
Cullen was also convicted of illegally possessing the stun gun and assaulting Heather Hughes, 30, at Morvenside Close on 7 October in 2019 by chasing her and brandishing the prohibited weapon.
On Thursday, Lord Beckett told McCreadie that his previous conviction meant that a seven-year sentence was appropriate in this case. He also ordered that McCreadie be monitored for two years following his release from custody.