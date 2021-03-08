Lothian driver attacked by teenager 'tampering' with bus
Police are appealing for witnesses after an attack on a bus driver who tried to stop a group of teenagers tampering with his vehicle.
Lothian Buses cancelled a number of weekend services in Edinburgh's Clermiston area following the incident.
Four teenagers, three male and one female, aged between 15 and 18, reportedly tampered with the bus when it stopped on Drum Brae Drive.
The driver got out and was assaulted by one of them.
Insp Johnny Elliott said: "This was an unprovoked assault on a man who was simply trying to do his job and it is vital we trace the individuals involved."
The attacker is described as 6ft tall, of slim build and wearing a black jacket.
Police are seeking anyone who may have dash cam footage from time of the incident, at around 22:00 on Friday.
'Appalling actions'
It follows the launch of a Police Scotland operation to crack down on anti-social behaviour directed at the city's buses.
Lothian Buses have reported stones being thrown at moving vehicles as well as antisocial behaviour targeting drivers while on board.
The firm said the 1, 21, 26 and Skylink 200 services suspended at the weekend will resume as scheduled supported by an increased police presence.
Operations director Sarah Boyd apologised to anyone who was affected, but said the firm "will not hesitate" to take similar action again "if necessary".
She said: "Our drivers have played a critical part in keeping services operating for key workers and those that require to make essential journeys.
"It is extremely disappointing that we are being targeted at various locations across Edinburgh and the Lothians."
Councillor Lesley Macinnes added: "These appalling actions are completely unacceptable at any time but right now, during an extremely difficult period for the city, they are putting even more pressure on those carrying out an indispensable service for people who live here."