BBC News

Police confirm 'no crime' in reported sex attack near Midlothian golf club

Published
image copyrightGoogle

Police investigating a reported sexual assault of a 19-year-old woman in Midlothian have confirmed that no crime took place.

It was reported that she had been attacked on a path near Newbattle Golf Club, Dalkeith, on Sunday afternoon.

Police Scotland said the woman was being given "appropriate support".

Ch Insp Arron Clinkscales, said: "Following an extensive enquiry it has been established that no crime has taken place."

He added: "I want to thank the local community and key partners for their support and assistance during this investigation.

"I am aware that this incident has caused considerable concern."

Related Topics

More on this story