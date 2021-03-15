Louise Tiffney: Son Sean Flynn to stand trial for his mother's murder
- Published
A man is to stand trial charged with murdering his mother in Edinburgh and dumping her body in woods.
Sean Flynn, 37, is accused of killing Louise Tiffney at a flat in Dean Path on 27 or 28 May 2002.
Mr Flynn is also charged with attempting to defeat the ends of justice on 28 May 2002.
At a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow Lord Weir set a trial date for 18 October in Livingston.
Prosecutors claim Ms Tiffney, who was 43, was assaulted by means unknown.
It is claimed Mr Flynn drove her body to a wood on the A198 near Gosford House, East Lothian and disposed of the remains there.
Mr Flynn was excused attendance for the hearing. He currently lives in Berlin in Germany.
His QC Brian McConnachie lodged a special defence of incrimination.
Bail was continued.