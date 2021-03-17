Covid in Scotland: 'Sudden' rise in cases in St Andrews
The University of St Andrews has warned of a "sudden and significant" rise in Covid infections affecting its students.
Eleven cases have been confirmed so far among students living in four halls of residence and private accommodation in St Andrews.
The university said more than 40 people were self-isolating.
It has appealed to students not to leave the town during the upcoming spring break and to heed Covid advice.
In a letter to students and staff, principal and vice-chancellor Sally Mapstone said all those involved with the university had helped to keep Covid levels low.
She said this week's "rapid increase in transmission" was "especially concerning".
The principal said: "Unfortunately, we expect to see the number of confirmed cases rise over the next few days.
"It seems very likely that this is the new UK variant strain of Covid."
The university is in contact with Public Health Scotland and NHS Fife about the outbreak.