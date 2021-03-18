Edinburgh evening bus services resume after attacks
Lothian Buses is set to resume its evening services in Edinburgh and Lothians later.
The operator stopped vehicles running after 19:30 on Wednesday following a series of incidents of anti-social behaviour.
Police have charged 18 people over the attacks, which have seen large stones thrown at buses and windows smashed.
Lothian Buses said it would work with Police Scotland to "monitor services".
Operations director, Sarah Boyd, said: "Despite a small number of anti-social incidents last night, all of our evening services will resume tonight as scheduled.
"Lothian remain committed to supporting local communities and those keyworkers that require travel during these difficult times.
"Working in partnership with Police Scotland, we will continue to monitor services closely and will not hesitate to take any action in any area that record acts of antisocial behaviour directed towards our drivers or our vehicles."
Services were suspended after buses were targeted in Gilmerton Road and Old Dalkeith Road.
And services into Clermiston were earlier suspended for a weekend following a serious attack in Drumbrae on 5 March.
The Drumbrae driver was given an emergency appointment at the eye hospital and doctors said he had some abrasions to his cornea.
He said: "I saw a youth coming to my side and he banged the side of the bus.
"Then I could see the rock coming towards my driver's window and it just shattered."
He added: "Normally, I am a very confident person but this has wiped me out and even the thought of going on a bus is now causing me quite big problems."
Police Scotland requested that anyone with information about the attacks to contact them.