Covid jab vial stolen from Edinburgh vaccination centre
- Published
A multi-dose vial of Covid-19 vaccine has been stolen from a vaccination centre in Edinburgh.
Police said they were pursuing a "positive line of inquiry" after being alerted to the theft on Saturday.
The single vial was taken at around noon from the city's main centre on Morrison Street.
Police Scotland have issued a safety warning for people to be vigilant to offers of the vaccine from people not unauthorised to administer it.
Ch Insp Neil Wilson said: "We were made aware of an isolated incident of theft of a Covid-19 vaccine from the vaccination centre at Morrison Street in Edinburgh around 11:50 on Saturday 20 March.
"The theft involved a single multi-dose vial of vaccine.
"A police investigation is ongoing, and officers are working closely with NHS Lothian and following a positive line of enquiry.
"Members of the public are reminded to remain vigilant to fraudulent offers of vaccine, which pose a risk to public health."
He reminded the public that vaccines should only be administered by healthcare professionals as part of the national NHS Covid-19 vaccination programme.
Anyone who is offered a vaccine outside the health setting is advised to contact police immediately.