Man charged after Covid vial stolen from Edinburgh vaccination centre
A man has been charged in connection with the theft of a vial of Covid-19 vaccine in Edinburgh.
Police Scotland said officers investigating the theft had charged a 41-year-old man and a report would be sent to the procurator fiscal.
The vial was taken from a vaccination centre in Morrison Street at 11:50 on Saturday.
It led to officers warning people to be vigilant to offers of the vaccine from people not authorised to administer it.
