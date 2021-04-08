Extra police to patrol The Meadows in Edinburgh after mass brawl
- Published
Extra police patrols will be deployed at The Meadows in Edinburgh after violence erupted at a mass gathering over the Easter weekend.
Three people were charged as footage emerged of young men fighting last Saturday, while an officer was hospitalised with a facial injury.
A superintendent has been allocated to manage a "dedicated policing operation" to respond to any further disorder.
A CCTV van will also be deployed to help gather evidence if required.
There will be a "substantial and visible" police presence in place at the Meadows from mid-morning this weekend and over coming weeks while extra CCTV cameras will cover "hotspots for street urination and defecation".
Park rangers and environment enforcement officers will also be on patrol - handing out black bags and advice on litter management, with fines being issued where littering offences are witnessed.
'This will not be tolerated'
Ch Supt Sean Scott of Edinburgh Police said the force was planning "extra high-visibility patrols" this weekend.
"This is in direct response to the anti-social behaviour we have seen in recent weeks in our green spaces, but especially the Meadows area, which has been completely unacceptable," he said.
"The operation this weekend will provide targeted patrols in those areas which have become an issue, to disrupt anyone intent on causing trouble.
"I want to make it clear, this behaviour will not be tolerated, and indeed a number of individuals have now been arrested and charged for various offences connected to last weekend's incidents.
"We are working closely with the council and are committed to tackling these issues together, both in the immediate future and long-term."
Ch Supt Scott added that, while the police have sought to engage with the public and encourage compliance with coronavirus restrictions, "we will not hesitate to use our enforcement powers as a last resort".
City of Edinburgh Council said social media campaigns and signage would be swiftly rolled out to reinforce that consuming alcohol in the Meadows is illegal.
Council leader Adam McVey said further anti-social behaviour "will not be tolerated" after the "appalling scenes" witnessed last Saturday.
"It's not just about preventing a repeat of what we saw last weekend, but also tackling the various issues recently reported in the park and neighbouring streets," he said. "Everyone should remember that it's currently illegal under the coronavirus regulations to drink alcohol in public spaces."
Mr McVey said parks in the city had been "hugely important" to residents over the last year as Covid lockdown restrictions prevented travel further afield.
"We're determined that the actions of a reckless minority will not spoil it for the majority and through our action plan we'll ensure the Meadows can be enjoyed safely," he added.